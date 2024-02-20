Diverger Limited (ASX:DVR) Insider Peter Brook Purchases 150,000 Shares

Diverger Limited (ASX:DVR – Get Free Report) insider Peter Brook bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of A$187,500.00 ($122,549.02).

Diverger Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90.

Diverger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Diverger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

About Diverger

Easton Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It also invests in property securities and hedge funds. It was formerly known as Equities and Freeholds Limited. Easton Investments Limited was formed on August 2, 2005 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

