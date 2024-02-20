DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Trading Up 4.5%

DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.69. Approximately 167,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 947,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DNOW from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of DNOW from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DNOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. DNOW had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DNOW Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DNOW by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 117,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of DNOW during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNOW by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 154,182 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNOW by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNOW during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

