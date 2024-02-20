Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Gap Up to $45.55

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.55, but opened at $47.78. Docebo shares last traded at $46.38, with a volume of 17,928 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on Docebo from $49.81 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Docebo from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Docebo from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Docebo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Get Docebo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCBO

Docebo Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of Docebo

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,139.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Bridger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 192,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 688.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 79,348 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 327.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.