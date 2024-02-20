Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $104.75

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$104.75 and last traded at C$104.18, with a volume of 153703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$103.34.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Dollarama from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Dollarama from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$101.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of C$29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$97.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$94.91.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.48 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 516.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.3914746 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.43%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.01, for a total value of C$488,377.66. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

