DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DASH. Barclays raised their price target on DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DoorDash from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of DoorDash from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.86.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ DASH opened at $116.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $126.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.11.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,080 shares of company stock worth $42,117,691. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $2,421,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $1,487,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in DoorDash by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 153,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in DoorDash by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 108,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 54,630 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

