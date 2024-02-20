DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) PT Lowered to $118.00 at UBS Group

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $123.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.86.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DASH

DoorDash Stock Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $116.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.11. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $126.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $663,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 426,738 shares in the company, valued at $40,459,029.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,080 shares of company stock worth $42,117,691 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at $556,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at $336,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 131.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in DoorDash by 385.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at $2,894,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.