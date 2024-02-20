Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.57

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.57 and last traded at $76.48, with a volume of 20783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.46.

RDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day moving average is $68.60.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 982.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,017 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

