DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,195 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DraftKings by 233.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 55.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $2,049,858.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,212,070.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $2,049,858.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 829,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,212,070.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,440,485 shares of company stock worth $95,934,651. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.21.

Read Our Latest Report on DKNG

DraftKings Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $3.01 on Tuesday, reaching $41.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,051,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,250,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.55. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 84.80% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.