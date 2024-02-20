DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.64.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $45.62.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 84.80% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $2,049,858.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 829,353 shares in the company, valued at $32,212,070.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $2,049,858.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 829,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,212,070.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,440,485 shares of company stock worth $95,934,651 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,687,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,140,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,351,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,276,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 345.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,742,000 after buying an additional 3,444,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

