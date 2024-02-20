DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Price Down 6.3%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.41 and last traded at $41.74. Approximately 3,440,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 12,972,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised DraftKings from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.21.

DraftKings Trading Down 6.8 %

DraftKings Trading Down 6.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.55.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 84.80%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. DraftKings's revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 123,609 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $4,747,821.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 823,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,617,153.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 123,609 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $4,747,821.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 823,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,617,153.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at $91,656,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,440,485 shares of company stock worth $95,934,651 in the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in DraftKings by 298.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,114,676 shares of the company valued at $29,617,000 after buying an additional 834,719 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,502,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in DraftKings by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,131,967 shares of the company valued at $136,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,788,789 shares of the company valued at $82,102,000 after buying an additional 39,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 355.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the company valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 108,500 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

