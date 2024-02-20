Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) and Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Head to Head Survey

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Electrovaya and Dragonfly Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrovaya 1.79% 12.44% 2.40% Dragonfly Energy -38.41% -190.15% -52.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrovaya 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dragonfly Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Electrovaya and Dragonfly Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Electrovaya currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 218.63%. Dragonfly Energy has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,097.60%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than Electrovaya.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electrovaya and Dragonfly Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrovaya $44.06 million 3.13 -$1.48 million $0.02 204.10 Dragonfly Energy $86.25 million 0.35 -$39.57 million ($0.59) -0.85

Electrovaya has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dragonfly Energy. Dragonfly Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electrovaya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Electrovaya beats Dragonfly Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electrovaya

(Get Free Report)

Electrovaya Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Dragonfly Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories. It offers its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brands. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.