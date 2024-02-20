Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on D.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.89.
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
