Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DBX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dropbox from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dropbox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Dropbox from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.11.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $25.08 on Friday. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.54.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 456,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,821,281.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 456,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,821,281.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,055 shares of company stock valued at $477,145. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

