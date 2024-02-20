Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on DBX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dropbox from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dropbox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Dropbox from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.11.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBX
Dropbox Trading Down 22.9 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 456,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,821,281.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 456,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,821,281.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,055 shares of company stock valued at $477,145. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Dropbox
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dropbox
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.