DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) COO Matthew T. Paul Sells 5,850 Shares

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.49. The stock had a trading volume of 183,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,489. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in DTE Energy by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,436,000 after buying an additional 26,418 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,747,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,693,000 after buying an additional 208,279 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 408,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,070,000 after buying an additional 48,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

