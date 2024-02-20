EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $186.00 to $188.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.19% from the company’s current price.

EGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.83.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $182.19. 17,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.83 and its 200-day moving average is $174.96. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $152.45 and a fifty-two week high of $188.85.

In other EastGroup Properties news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EastGroup Properties news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Quarry LP bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $648,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

