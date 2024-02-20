Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0383 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $9.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

In other Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 41,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.69 per share, for a total transaction of $358,853.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,977,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,876,604.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 93,193 shares of company stock worth $822,643.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 101,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 33,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 130,530 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

