Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0579 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
ETJ opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87.
About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.
