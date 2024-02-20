Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0579 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

ETJ opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 868,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 124,935 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 90,404 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 445,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 23,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,112,000.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

