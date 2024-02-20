Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EFR stock opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $13.28.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 21.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

