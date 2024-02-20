Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of EFR stock opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $13.28.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.