Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.00

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.39), with a volume of 102429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.39).

Ebiquity Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of £42.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,033.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 33.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 37.35.

About Ebiquity

(Get Free Report)

Ebiquity plc provides media consultancy and investment analysis services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Continental Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ebiquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebiquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.