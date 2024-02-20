Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $76.20

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 76.20 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 76.20 ($0.96), with a volume of 275972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.60 ($1.00).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Ecora Resources from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 160 ($2.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 90.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 96.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of £196.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,592.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Ecora Resources’s payout ratio is -14,000.00%.

In other Ecora Resources news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche purchased 57,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £51,531 ($64,884.16). Insiders own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

