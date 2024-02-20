Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 70000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.
