Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 70000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04.

About Edgewater Wireless Systems

(Get Free Report)

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewater Wireless Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewater Wireless Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.