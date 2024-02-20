Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Shares Down 40%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 40% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 2,086,423 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 618% from the average daily volume of 290,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The firm has a market cap of C$8.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.00 million. Eguana Technologies had a negative return on equity of 154.23% and a negative net margin of 138.98%.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.