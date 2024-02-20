Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,915 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,768,940,000 after acquiring an additional 726,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $768,078,000 after acquiring an additional 127,547 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 7.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,156,556 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $500,449,000 after acquiring an additional 301,194 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total value of $666,684.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total transaction of $666,684.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,031 shares of company stock worth $3,718,903. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.88. 770,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.42. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

