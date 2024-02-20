Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $514.62

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $514.62 and last traded at $514.42, with a volume of 63769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $512.63.

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $120.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.28.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.52%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

