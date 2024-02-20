Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 103.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Elevation Oncology stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. Elevation Oncology has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $5.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. venBio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 2,914,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,916 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,171,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 101,441 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth $1,368,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at $1,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

