Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 103.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Monday, November 6th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Elevation Oncology
Elevation Oncology Trading Up 6.5 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. venBio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 2,914,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,916 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,171,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 101,441 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth $1,368,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at $1,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.
Elevation Oncology Company Profile
Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Elevation Oncology
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.