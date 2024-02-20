Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $950.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $805.00 to $950.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $655.50.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $782.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $640.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $594.83. The company has a market capitalization of $742.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $794.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.