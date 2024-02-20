EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62,118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $38,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Shares of EME stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $251.63. 50,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,342. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.62 and its 200-day moving average is $216.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.77 and a 52 week high of $255.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

