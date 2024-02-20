Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $106.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $107.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.69. The company has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.06.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

