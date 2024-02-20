Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $104.73. 1,652,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,919. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average of $94.69. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $107.08. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.06.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

