Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

ECPG stock opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.61 and a beta of 1.40. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.32.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Capital Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Encore Capital Group from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

View Our Latest Report on Encore Capital Group

About Encore Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.