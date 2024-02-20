Energi (NRG) Market Cap Tops $9.74 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $9.74 million and approximately $314,124.30 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00072975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00026037 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00019817 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001820 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 73,890,542 coins and its circulating supply is 73,889,141 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

