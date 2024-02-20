Energy Recovery (ERII) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $914.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Energy Recovery news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $115,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,812. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,900 shares of company stock worth $202,348 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 49,671 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 28,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 22,562 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

