Energy Recovery (ERII) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Energy Recovery Price Performance
Shares of ERII stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $914.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Energy Recovery news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $115,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,812. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,900 shares of company stock worth $202,348 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.
About Energy Recovery
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.
