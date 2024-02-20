ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of ENGlobal stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $7.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.35. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.53.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ENGlobal by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 62,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ENGlobal by 492.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 208,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.