Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading 7.2% Higher

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 2,995 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 138,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

The firm has a market cap of $693.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96.

In related news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 7,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $101,204.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $51,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 7,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $101,204.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 589,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,124 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELVN. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

