Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.000-7.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NPO opened at $165.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Enpro has a 12 month low of $91.74 and a 12 month high of $167.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Enpro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enpro during the fourth quarter valued at $708,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 22,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enpro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,065,000 after acquiring an additional 22,611 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

