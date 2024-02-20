Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.81. Enpro also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.800 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enpro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Enpro alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Enpro

Enpro Price Performance

Shares of NPO opened at $165.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.26. Enpro has a fifty-two week low of $91.74 and a fifty-two week high of $167.21.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.10 million. Enpro had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enpro will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Enpro’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enpro

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Enpro by 27.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enpro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Enpro in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enpro during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enpro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.