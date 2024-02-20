Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Trading Up 50%

Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 50% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 512,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 571% from the average session volume of 76,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02.

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process, Microwave Delivery System, and Hybrid Microwave Process in Canada and the United States. The company provides systems for feed tire reduction, biological wastewater sterilization, shipboard food waste sterilization/dehydration, and batch-based infectious medical waste sterilization.

