Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) vs. Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Critical Survey

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) and Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Envoy Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Envoy Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Envoy Medical and Heart Test Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envoy Medical N/A -45.17% 4.42% Heart Test Laboratories N/A -4,601.51% -207.59%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Envoy Medical and Heart Test Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Envoy Medical currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.98%. Given Envoy Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than Heart Test Laboratories.

Risk & Volatility

Envoy Medical has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heart Test Laboratories has a beta of 3.64, suggesting that its share price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Envoy Medical and Heart Test Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envoy Medical N/A N/A $19.23 million N/A N/A Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A -$6.35 million ($0.61) -0.21

Summary

Envoy Medical beats Heart Test Laboratories on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envoy Medical



Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include hearing aids; Esteem middle ear implants; bone conduction devices, such as auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

About Heart Test Laboratories



Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

