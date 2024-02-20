EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Increased by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 614.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,481 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,396 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $24,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

EOG stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.69. 252,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,111. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.27 and its 200-day moving average is $123.33. The company has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $136.79.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.