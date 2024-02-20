EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Raised to $345.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $340.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded EPAM Systems from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $319.54.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $311.98 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $341.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.93.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 63,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 304.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,450,000 after purchasing an additional 51,744 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 34,003 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in EPAM Systems by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

