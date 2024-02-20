Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,798 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.80% of Equinix worth $548,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 242,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 166,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $851.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at $115,010,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,184 shares of company stock worth $16,332,586 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $855.01. 207,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,301. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $661.66 and a twelve month high of $881.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $817.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $780.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.