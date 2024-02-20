Ethereum Classic Trading Up 1.5% This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 20th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.85 billion and approximately $365.64 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $26.45 or 0.00051202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,677.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.32 or 0.00505866 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.71 or 0.00133007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008052 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.97 or 0.00232239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.60 or 0.00146353 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00028445 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,648,471 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

