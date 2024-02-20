Euroseas (ESEA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.85 per share for the quarter.

Euroseas Stock Performance

Shares of Euroseas stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.87. The company had a trading volume of 53,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,534. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57. Euroseas has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $237.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Euroseas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th.

Institutional Trading of Euroseas

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Euroseas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

