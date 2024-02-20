Euroseas (ESEA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Euroseas to post earnings of $3.85 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESEA traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $34.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,560. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $239.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Euroseas during the third quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Euroseas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Euroseas during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Euroseas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

