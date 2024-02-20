Evercore ISI Boosts Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $590.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $505.00 to $590.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.64.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $3.38 on Tuesday, reaching $516.68. The stock had a trading volume of 189,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,061. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $474.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $300.86 and a 1 year high of $527.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PH. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

