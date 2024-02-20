Evercore ISI Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $350.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $310.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.65.

Get Workday alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Workday Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $298.36. 606,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,322. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,250.25, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a 12 month low of $174.06 and a 12 month high of $308.95.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Workday by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,549,000 after acquiring an additional 437,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Workday by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $969,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,146,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $936,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,595 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.