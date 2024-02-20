Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $893.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $95,236 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 24,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,097,000 after buying an additional 32,916 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,225,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

