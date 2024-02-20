Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Shares Gap Down to $5.23

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.23, but opened at $4.87. Evolv Technologies shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 623,187 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVLV shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $658.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83.

In other Evolv Technologies news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,228.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 79,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $397,648.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,073,637 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,921.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,461 shares of company stock worth $1,267,390. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 100.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

