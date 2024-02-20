Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.94.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $318,352.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,922,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,184,491.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Exelixis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Exelixis by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 40,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Exelixis by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

