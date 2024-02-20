Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 10,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $208,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.9% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 325,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,286,000 after buying an additional 56,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.81. 2,357,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,771,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.23. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

